Prince Opoku Agyemang wins Medeama Best forward of the season

Striker Prince Opoku Agyemang was named Medeama SC’s Best Forward for the 2020/21 season during an award gala held at the plush Luxury Touch Hotel in Tarkwa on Friday night.

The 29-year-old warded off competition from Burkina Faso international Ahmed Toure and Joseph Tetteh Zutah to sweep the ultimate.

Opoku, nicknamed the Prince of Goals, scored 11 goals and provided two assists in a combined 18 Premier League and two FA Cup matches on his return to the club at the start of the second half of the season.