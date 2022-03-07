Prince Osei Owusu nets winning goal for Aue against Regensburg

Prince Osei's goal secured all three points for his club

Ghanaian striker, Prince Osei Owusu was the hero for FC Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday afternoon as he scored the only goal of the match against Jahn Regensburg to hand his team three crucial points.

Since the start of the 2021/22 German Bundesliga 2 campaign, Aue has struggled to compete and as a result, the team is currently battling for survival.



Today at the Erzgebirges Stadium, the relegation-threatened club locked horns with Jahn Regensburg in a matchday 25 encounter of the ongoing season.



Despite facing a tougher opponent, Aue put up a fine display to ensure the team run away with all the points at fulltime.

On the matchday, a solitary strike from Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu did the trick for Aue for the team to brush aside the opponent.



The result is a boost for the club as they push to survive relegation.