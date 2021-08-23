Prince Owusu 'Ronaldo' joins Zambian Division One side Trident FC

Ghanaian attacker Prince Owusu has joined lower tier Zambian side Trident FC

Ghanaian attacker Prince Owusu has joined lower tier Zambian side Trident FC.

Under agreed terms, the 21-year-old joins the ambitious Lusaka based side from KYSA FC on a 2 year deal.



Nicknamed Ronaldo, the double footed attacking midfielder who also functions as a left winger has been on the books of Ashanti Gold FC in his native country as well as Ifodje FC in Togo before.

He also adds Neymar and Bernard Morrison to his list of idols with Super League experience under his belt already, Owusu assures the Trident FC faithfuls...



"I will do my best to help the team. I am happy to be here."