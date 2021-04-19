Prince Philip buried: Rundown of royal funeral inside Windsor Castle

Dem put di coffin of di Duke of Edinburgh for di Royal Vault of St George Chapel

Prince Philip final journey on earth end inside Windsor Castle on Saturday wen Queen Elizabeth II and di royal family lay di Duke of Edinburgh to rest.

Dem put di coffin of di Duke of Edinburgh for di Royal Vault of St George Chapel. Dem first place di coffin on one catafalque on a marble slab for di Quire and use electric motor to lower di coffin into di vault.



Before dem lower di coffin di into the vault, Dean of Windsor wey host di funeral ceremony tok: "Go forth upon your journey from dis world, O Christian soul."



As di electric motor dey slowly lower di Duke from di Quire to di Royal Vault, di Dean of Windsor read di Commendation and di Garter King of Arms proclaimed di lengthy list of di duke regal styles and titles.



Di Duke of Edinburgh coffin dey covered inside im 12ft personal standard alias flag.



And dem decorate am wit a wreath of flowers wey di Queen choose, as well as his Admiral of di Fleet Naval Cap and sword.

Dem move im coffin for short distance to St George's Chapel ontop one special make Land Rover, wey di duke himself epp to design.



Na di Band of di Grenadier Guards, di Major General party, and military service chiefs head di funeral procession to St George Chapel for Windsor Castle.



Princess Anne and Prince Charles make up di front row behind di motor, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.



Prince William and Prince Harry waka for either side of dia cousin Peter Phillips.



Prince Philip die for Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April, at di age of 99.

Di Dean of Windsor tok say Prince Philip long life na blessing.



As dem inter di duke for inside di royal vault, di period of national mourning end on dat day of di funeral.



But di Royal Family go continue to observe mourning for anoda week - but members go attend engagements wit black mourning bands.



