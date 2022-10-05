0
Prince Tagoe explains how Black Stars can make positive impact at World Cup

Prince Tagoe2 Former Black Stars forward, Prince Tagoe

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe has explained how the Black Stars can make a positive impact at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.

Ghana has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the Mundial.

Speaking on Angel TV, Tagoe, a member of the Black Stars squad that reached the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup is of the opinion that Ghana can only make a positive impact at the Mundial if Kudus Mohammed, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh can give 80% of their performance at club level.

“Black Stars can only make a positive impact at the World Cup if Kudus Mohammed, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh can give Ghana 80% of their performance at club level,” he said.

Ghana suffered 3-0 defeat in a pre-World Cup friendly against Brazil but recovered to beat Nicaragua 1-0.

The team will take on Switzerland next month before the commencement of the tournament in the Asian country.

