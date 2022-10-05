Prince Tagoe explains how Black Stars can make positive impact at World Cup

Former Black Stars forward, Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe has explained how the Black Stars can make a positive impact at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.



Ghana has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the Mundial.



Speaking on Angel TV, Tagoe, a member of the Black Stars squad that reached the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup is of the opinion that Ghana can only make a positive impact at the Mundial if Kudus Mohammed, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh can give 80% of their performance at club level.

“Black Stars can only make a positive impact at the World Cup if Kudus Mohammed, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh can give Ghana 80% of their performance at club level,” he said.



Ghana suffered 3-0 defeat in a pre-World Cup friendly against Brazil but recovered to beat Nicaragua 1-0.



The team will take on Switzerland next month before the commencement of the tournament in the Asian country.