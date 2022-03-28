30
Prince Tagoe makes bold claim about Felix Afena-Gyan

From left, Prince Tagoe, Asamoah Gyan and Felix Afena Gyan

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw 0-0 with Nigeria in Kumasi

Nigeria host Ghana for the second leg of World Cup play-off tie

Black Stars jet off to Nigeria for World Cup playoff return game

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe was full of praise for striker Felix Afena-Gyan following the teenager's debut game for Ghana in the FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Felix Afena-Gyan became fans' favorite after his debut performance for the Black Stars against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

The AS Roma striker also earned the admiration of coach Otto Addo and Prince Tagoe has joined the train as he likened the teenager's quality to him and the legendary Asamoah Gyan.

“Afena Gyan has showed he is a proper striker, we didn’t take a striker to the last Afcon and it was a problem. But Afena Gyan is a proper striker just like myself and Asamoah Gyan," Prince Tagoe speaking to Connect FM.

Ghana drew 0-0 in the first leg against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff game on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Super Eagles will now host the Black Stars for the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Ghana will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoring draw will see them qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.

