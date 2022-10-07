Prince Tagoe names Jordan Ayew, two other players who can light up 2022 World Cup for Ghana

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, has named three key players he thinks can positively influence Ghana's campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the former Accra Hearts of Oak hero, the Black Stars can only perform in the World Cup if Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh come to the party in Qatar.



Prince Tagoe still has a firm belief in the capabilities of Jordan Ayew ahead of the World Cup amidst calls from some Ghanaians for him to be dropped from the starting eleven for "non-performance".



“Black Stars can only make a positive impact at the World Cup if Kudus Mohammed, Jordan Ayew, and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh can give Ghana 80% of their performance at club level,” he said on Angel TV.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group H in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.

Ghana will open its World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea four days later, and Uruguay on December 2.



