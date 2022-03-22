Prince Tagoe supports Otto Addo’s decision to stick with Jojo Wollacott ahead of Nigeria clash

Jojo Wollacott

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe has backed the decision from Ghana head coach Otto Addo to stick with goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott.

The Swindon Town goalkeeper came under heavy criticism after Ghana’s exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament as he was described as not good enough.



Although the official list of the squad to face Nigeria is not yet released by the Ghana FA, Joseph Wollacott is in the team and could be in post for the two-legged encounter.



Speaking on the goalkeeper’s inclusion in the Ghana squad, Prince Tagoe says it is the right decision.



According to the ex-Hearts of Oak forward, Joseph Wollacott has great potential and can become key for the Black Stars if he is polished.

"I support the decision to keep faith in Wollacott. To me, he's the best goalkeeper we have now. Some of the saves he made in the qualifiers were so clear he's a goalkeeper with great potential if we can have the patience to polish him,” Prince Tagoe said in an interview on Angel TV on Monday.



The first leg of the playoff of the African qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Ghana and Nigeria is scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022.



