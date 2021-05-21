Princess Diana: Martin Bashir BBC interview controversy - Wetin e dey about?

Princess Diana na di mama of Prince William and Prince Harry

Di Duke of Cambridge don blame BBC for one interview with im mama wey im say affect her 'mental health' and worsen im parents relationship.

Dis one dey come afta one investigation find out say BBC fall below im standards, Prince William say e dey "most saddened" say Diana no ever learn say dem deceive her.



E say dem fail im mama, "not just di rogue reporter" but also by BBC bosses.



Meanwhile The Duke of Sussex blame di toxic media culture for im mama death.



Inside separate statement, Prince Harry say di "ripple effect of culture of exploitation and unethical practices" ultimately take my mama life.



E express concern such practices "still dey widespread today", as e add say e dey "bigger dan one outlet, one network or one publication". E tok.



Di BBC don write letter of apology to Princes William and Harry, as well as to the Prince of Wales and Diana brother Earl Spencer.



Na one independent inquiry by Lord Dyson, one former senior judge, see say journalist Martin Bashir use deception to get di interview and den lie to BBC managers.



Who be Princess Diana?



Princess Diana na di mama of Prince William and Prince Harry.



She marry di Prince of Wales, di heir to di throne, for London St Paul's Cathedral, for 1981.



But di couple separate for 1992 and divorce in 1996.

How Princess Diana die?



Di princess die for 1997, afta di car she dey inside crash for di Pont de l'Alma tunnel, for Paris.



Her companion, Dodi Al Fayed, wey she bin dey holiday with and dia chauffeur, Henri Paul, die wen di car crash.



Mr Al Fayed bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survive.



Analysis show say Paul get 175 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, compared with di limit, under French law, of 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres. dis one equal to say e bin drink more dan a bottle of wine.



As e try to speed away from photographers wey dey follow di car, e lost control and smash enta one concrete pillar.



Wetin Princess Diana tell Panorama?



Di interview, wey dem broadcast for late 1995, na huge scoop for BBC - e never before happen say serving royal speak openly about life in di Royal Family or relationships with oda royals.



For di interview, Princess Diana:





admit say she get affair





say Prince Charles affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (now im wife, the Duchess of Cornwall) bin make her feel worthless

tok about how say "three of us" na im dey marriage





say she bin get bulimia and bin do self-harm





suggest say Prince Charles fit no dey not be able to adapt to being king





say Prince Charles staff bin dey wage campaign against her

More dan 20 million pipo watch di interview and e cause big controversy.Small time afta, the Queen write to Prince Charles and Princess Diana say make dem divorce.Martin Bashir, na like junior BBC reporter wey bin no get any known royal background or contacts, wen e get di interview. But di revelations from di interview bin overshadow questions over how e take achieve am.Few years later, e go work for ITV Tonight With Trevor McDonald programme and den various US television networks.E return to UK for 2016 and BBC bin reemployed am, as religion editor, a post e resign from because of ill health for mid-May.

Di report say Mr Bashir use deception to secure di interview.



E show Diana brother, Earl Spencer, forged bank statements wey appear to show payments by a newspaper group to one former member of im staff.



Di report say dis wan na to gain Earl Spencer confidence so e go introduce Mr Bashir to Diana.



Mr Bashir don admit say na one graphic artist wey dey work for di BBC arrange di bank statements, 'mock-up' di documents for am.



However, wen BBC bosses question am, e repeatedly deny say e show the documents to Earl Spencer.



Di report say Mr Bashir "lie and maintain di lie until e realise say e no longer dey sustainable.



Wetin di report say about BBC?



Di report criticise BBC well-well.



Afta the Mail on Sunday newspaper reveal di forged bank statements for early 1996, one internal BBC inquiry clear Mr Bashir, Panorama and BBC News of wrongdoing.



Di director of news wey conduct di inquiry na Tony Hall, now Lord Hall, wey later become di BBC director general.



However, di Dyson Report say di inquiry no hold water because e fail to interview Earl Spencer - something e say na "a big mistake".

E say e no treat Mr Bashir account with "di necessary scepticism and caution", as e be say e admit to faking bank statements (wey na serious breach of BBC rules) and no fit give "credible reason" why.



Di report also say BBC cover up facts about how Mr Bashir secure di interview.



E criticise di corporation for dodging press inquiries, and say "without justification, di BBC fall short of di high standards of integrity and transparency wey be dia hallmark".



Wetin be di response to di findings?



Di BBC say di report identify "clear failings" and say while dem now get better procedures in place, "those wey exist at dat time suppose prevent dem from getting di interview in dis way.



"Di BBC suppose to make greater effort to get to di bottom of wetin happen at di time and dey more transparent about wetin dem know."



Martin Bashir don apologise for di fake bank statements - wey e say na "a stupid thing to do" - but say dem no influence Princess Diana decision to grant am an interview.



Inside statement, Lord Hall has admit say e dey wrong to give Martin Bashir di "benefit of the doubt" at dat time.



