Probable Nigeria starting team against Ghana

Nigeria Super Eagles 23.jfif Super Eagles of Nigeria

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup last qualifying round on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen will be aiming to avoid a big defeat in order not to complicate the Super Eagles qualification chances during the second leg.

Eguavoen said in his pre-match on Thursday, March 25, 2022, that his vision of qualifying Nigeria to the World Cup starts today.

Therefore, he is expected to name his best options from the 25-man squad at his disposal.

In the absence of Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho could man the post for the Super Eagles alongside a back four of Ola Aina on the right, Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun at the heart of the defense, and Zaidu Sanusi on the left.

In Eguavoen's favorite 4-2-3-1, Peter Etebo and Aribo as a double pivot with Simon Moses and Samuel Chukueze on the right and left-wing respectively.

Whereas in attack, Kelechi Iheanacho will play behind Victor Osimhen.

The kick-off time is set at 19:30 GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Super Eagles Full lineup

Francis Uzohu, Ola Aina, Troost Ekong, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi, Peter Etebo, Joe Aribo, Simon Moses, Samuel Chukueweze, Kelechi Ihianacho, Victor Osimhen.

