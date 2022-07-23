Procupine worried: Social media users react to confusion over resignation of Kotoko coach

Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum with club CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah (left)

Kotoko coach's resignation stirs controversy

Fans express disgust as resignation of coach Ogum



Board statement says coach still at post



Days after it emerged that Kotoko manager, Prosper Narteh Ogum had resigned his post, with management proceeding to replace him, a new twist has popped up.



It is that the coach did not resign in the first place.



The latest position is per a purported statement from the club board, all but dismissing the reports that have been severally commented upon by management members of the Kumasi-based club.



For most people on social media platforms, the development is not tidy and comes off badly on the club.

There are those who are also pointing to a purported approach to get Paa Kwesi Fabin to take over the dressing room with the departure of Ogum. Some people are also worried about what seems a power play among major stakeholders.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko Board has told Manhyia, Dr Prosper Nartey has not resigned so they should disregard all the media reports….. as the Board tries to salvage the situation. They meet the coach on Monday — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) July 22, 2022

So, before Paa Kwesi Fabin signed for Aduana Stars, two Kotoko Board Members phoned to offer him the Coaching job, saying Ogum has resigned. Ah! This is what Fabin told Kessben FM.



The same Board that has denied knowledge of Prosper Ogum's resignation? Herh!!! ???? — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) July 22, 2022

VIDEO CONFIRMATION: Two Board Members called me for the Kotoko job after Prosper resigned - Paa Kwesi



???? https://t.co/OgcOb0iT9B pic.twitter.com/ku95oFYfEt — BERKO Richard (@BerkoRich) July 22, 2022

If the coach never said he's resigned, what at all will make the Management of @AsanteKotoko_SC give that information of his resignation? The Board has come clear on this, officially no word from the @NYA_Kotoko's Management but anywhere the resignation thingy came from is bad. — Lateef Abdul (AK-0003354) (@LatiSports) July 22, 2022

Prosper Ogum never said he will resign or wanted to resigned



The letter out is indeed from the board of Asante Kotoko and we only wanted to clear the air on speculations.

The board went for a sub committee meeting, no one at the board asked him (Prosper) to resign and he the. pic.twitter.com/mBgcNx4lcS — de-Graft Äyälä ????‍???????? (@deGraftAyala) July 22, 2022

Ogum, who won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko last season, was reported to have tendered in his resignation on Wednesday after a meeting with the technical committee of the Board and Management.A statement from the board, however, read: “The Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko have heard from various social media platforms and news in general that the coach of the club, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has communicated his resignation to the Technical Committee of the Board.“We inform you that, the said coach has neither resigned nor communicated his resignation to the Board.“Please disregard any such information” a July 22 statement from the club’s Board Secretary Kwamina Mensah read.