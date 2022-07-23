3
Procupine worried: Social media users react to confusion over resignation of Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah And Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum with club CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah (left)

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko coach's resignation stirs controversy

Fans express disgust as resignation of coach Ogum

Board statement says coach still at post

Days after it emerged that Kotoko manager, Prosper Narteh Ogum had resigned his post, with management proceeding to replace him, a new twist has popped up.

It is that the coach did not resign in the first place.

The latest position is per a purported statement from the club board, all but dismissing the reports that have been severally commented upon by management members of the Kumasi-based club.

For most people on social media platforms, the development is not tidy and comes off badly on the club.

There are those who are also pointing to a purported approach to get Paa Kwesi Fabin to take over the dressing room with the departure of Ogum. Some people are also worried about what seems a power play among major stakeholders.

Ogum, who won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko last season, was reported to have tendered in his resignation on Wednesday after a meeting with the technical committee of the Board and Management.

A statement from the board, however, read: “The Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko have heard from various social media platforms and news in general that the coach of the club, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has communicated his resignation to the Technical Committee of the Board.

“We inform you that, the said coach has neither resigned nor communicated his resignation to the Board.

“Please disregard any such information” a July 22 statement from the club’s Board Secretary Kwamina Mensah read.
