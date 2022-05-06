Profile of Jordan Ayew: Check out photos of the beautiful wife and kids of Ghana striker

A photo of Jordan Ayew and his family

They say 'last born' are often sociable, charming, loving, open and are also temperamental, irresponsible, and self-centered but some of these traits are completely opposite from what we have seen of Abedi Pele's last male child.



In some Ghanaian societies, 'last borns' are perceived to be laid back and enjoy from the fruits of their parents and elder siblings but that is not the case of Jordan Ayew who has been carrying on his family's football legacy in the past couple of years.



The Crystal Palace striker was born on September 11, 1991, in France to African football legend, Abedi Pele and Maha Ayew.



Jordan had football in his genes long before he was born, not because his father is a legend of the game but his uncles Sola and Kwame Ayew all played football at the highest level including the Black Stars.



His elder brothers Rahim and Andre Dede Ayew also inherited the same trait as they are now professional players.



Though he was born in France, Jordan spent his formative years in Ghana before joining Lyon La Duchère youth academy at the age of 9 where he spent 6 years from 2000-2006.

Professional career



After staying with Lyon La Duchère for his early development, Jordan Ayew moved to join Olympique de Marseille where his father is heavily revered to continue his developments.



In 2009, Jordan Ayew was promoted to the senior team after spending three years in the juvenile team where he made 111 appearances and scored 14 goals for the French giants.



He made his debut for the senior team on December 16, 2009, in a league match after he scored an equalizer against Lorient in a game where Marseille went on to win 2–1.



Ayew in 2014 left his boyhood club to Lorient where he scored 12 goals in 31 appearances before leaving the French League to continue his career in the English Premier League.



The Black Stars striker is currently playing for Crystal Palace after featuring for Aston Villa and Swansea City.

Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah and according to reports, the couple have been together for more than 7 years.



They have given birth to two children, a boy and a girl.





