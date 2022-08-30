Prophet Ajaguraja details the spiritual relation in Dede Ayew and Abedi Pele's career

Andre Dede Ayew and his father Abedi Pele during Dede's unveiling at Al Sadd

Among the Ayew brothers, Andre Dede Ayew is regarded as the true reflection of his father, Abedi Ayew Pele, despite the fact that in terms of talent and achievement, he falls short of his father.

Dede has been able to replicate some of his father's successes, but he still has many heights to reach.



Dede, like his father, is left-footed, wears number 10 for the Black Stars, is the national team's captain, and is the brightest of the Ayew brothers.



According to Bishop Abednego Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, also known as Ajaguraja, it is no coincidence that the Al Sadd man has become almost identical to his father.



While establishing that football is not as scientific as many believe, he used Ayew's story to back up his point.



"Abedi Pele wore a number 10 jersey while playing football, he was bald and his brothers were also players. His son Dede Ayew has gone bald, wears number 10, his brothers are players, and he is the (Black Stars)captain. What are you telling me? Is it a coincidence? Oh, he is a better player? There are better players than him in twabidi but they play in the bushes," he said on Ashh FM.

"Don't you know history has a funny way of repeating itself? That guy looks like his father, literally. His father loves him. No one could destroy Abedi Pele's career because of his mother. If you want us to have a conversation, we will have a conversation," he added.



Abedi Pele is the father of three sons who are footballers: Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Rahim Ayew. The trio have all represented the Black Stars. Rahim is the only one of the three who is not currently playing football.



Abedi had two brothers who were also footballers during his prime, Kwame Ayew and Sola Ayew.



Kwame played for several European clubs, including Sporting CP, Metz, Boavista and a host of others. He was also a member of the Black Stars.



Sola, on the other hand, played for Hearts of Oak and the Black Meteors.

