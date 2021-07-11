Prophet Badu Kobi gives false prophecy about Brazil winning Copa America

•Prophet Badu Kobi prophesied victory for Brazil

•He said the prediction was revealed by the Spirit of God



•However, Argentina won the game by 1-0



Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi’s prophecy about Brazil winning the Copa America title ahead of their final with Argentina has proven to be false.



Hours before the commencement of the match, the Prophet took to social media to predict that the Brazilians will win the final as revealed to him by the spirit of the Lord.



According to him people had been asking him which club would annex the trophy. But before prophesying about the match, the man of God justified why he was connected to football related matters.



“Most people don’t know this and they question, how a prophet is able to talk about football, health matters, energy, future matters but let me tell you that… God rules in men’s matters. There is nothing that you can say that God is not interested in,” Badu Kobi stated.

He added, “Now for the match which will happen tonight between Brazil and Argentina, Brazil will win. Argentina will not win, Messi is part of Argentina, he is a great footballer but the night is not for them, the night is for Brazil and Brazil will win this cup. That is what the spirit of the Lord has revealed to me.”



The falseness of his prophecy was in the outcome of the high-tempo fixture which saw the Albiceleste - the Argentine team led by Lionel Messi - defeating the Brazilians by a lone goal courtesy Angel Di Maria.



Messi’s Argentina carried the night and left the Rio Maracana stadium as champions for the first time since 1993.



Prophet Badu Kobi is remembered in football cycles for predicting that Hearts of Oak will win the Ghana Premier Leauge but his prophecies about politics have not gone well.



