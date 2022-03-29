Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja

Ghana draw 0-0 with Nigeria in Kumasi

The founder and leader of Shining Grace Chapel International, Bishop Isaac Appiah, better known as Prophet Ogyam Nyame has claimed that the Black Stars of Ghana will not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to Prophet Ogyam Nyame, the Black Stars will lose the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff game to the Super Eagles of Nigeria at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



He claimed that he saw in a vision that Ghanaians were crying after the game in Abuja while the Nigerians were celebrating massively after the second-leg playoff game.

"I saw it in a vision that the game will not be determined in Kumasi and I said it last week. I saw that the Ghanaian players were sad after the game in Abuja and the Nigerians were rather celebrating after the final whistle was blown by the referee," Prophet Ogyam Nyame told Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview on Monday, March 28, 2022.



He added that nothing has changed in the spiritual realm since he had that vision and it will be very difficult for Ghana to turn it around.



"Spiritually nothing has changed and the only thing Ghanaians can do is to pray and hope that God will change things because pep people don't like the truth in this country."



The first leg in Kumasi ended goalless and Ghana will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoring draw will see them qualify ahead of Nigeria for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.



