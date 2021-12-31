Prosper Narteh Ogum announces 22-man Asante Kotoko squad for Aduana Stars clash without Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced a 22-man squad ahead of their matchday 11 clash against Aduana Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Saturday, January 1, 2022.



The Reds will be hoping for a positive result against the two times Ghana Premier League champions after failing to qualify to the FA Cup round of 32 following a 1-0 loss to their city rivals King Faisal on Wednesday.



Brazilian international Fabio Gama, Kwame Baah, and Samuel Boateng who returned to training on Monday after recovering from a knee injury were excluded from the travelling squad list.



Andy Kumi and Isaac Oppong are still nursing various injuries which have ruled them out of the game.



Below is the Asante Kotoko squad for the Aduana Stars game

Goalkeepers:



Razak Abalora and Danlad Ibrahim.



Defenders:



Sheriff Mohammed, Andrews Appau, Yussif Mubarik, Imoro Ibrahim, Abdul Ganiu Ismail, Christopher Nettey, Augustine Agyapong, and Samuel Appiah.



Midfielders:

Richard Boadu, Richmond Lamptey, Mudasiru Salifu, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Charles Owusu, Stephen Amankona, Joseph Amoako, and Clinton Opoku.



Strikers:



Georges Mfegue Omgba, Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Mbella Etouga Thiery, and Evans Adomako.