Prosper Narteh Ogum announces Kotoko squad for Bechem United tie

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced a 20-man squad list for Asante Kotoko's home match against Bechem United.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the Haunters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the matchday 2 fixtures of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Cameroonian striker George Mfegue Omgba has been handed a nod in the squad list as Evans Adomako, Andy Kumi and Emmanuel Keyekeh have been dropped from the match-day squad list.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT on Sunday.



Below is the Asante Kotoko 20-man squad list:



1. Razak Abalora



2. Kwame Baah

3. Christopher Nettey



4. Samuel Appiah



5. Patrick Asmah



6. Ibrahim Imoro



7. Abdul Ganiyu



8. Yussif Mubarik

9. Maxwell Agyemang



10. Mudasiru Salifu



11. Fabio Gama



12. Richmond Lamptey



13. Richard Boadu



14. Stephen Amankona

15. Joseph Amoako



16. Sherif Mohammed



17. Isaac Oppong



18. George Mfegue



19. Samuel Boateng



20. Dickson Afoakwa

