Prosper Narteh Ogum pleased with Kotoko's draw against Techiman Eleven Wonders

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh

Asante Kotoko gaffer, Prosper Narteh Ogum has said he is satisfied with the stalemate against Eleven Wonders.

In the matchday 21 games, the Porcupine Warriors were hosted at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Monday afternoon in Techiman.



However, Kotoko maintained their lead at the top after picking up a point against Wonders.



Speaking after the game, Narteh Ogum believes the results was a true reflection of the game and optimistically, added they will beat Karela in their next game.



"I think so. Is a fair result. We played well and they also did well, both teams created some decent chances so I think is ok," he told StarTimes.

"We all know Eleven Wonders to be a good side, a very difficult venue, a lot of intimidations and threats, and the pitch you saw it yourself. Not a good one, we tried to keep the ball on the turf but it didn't permit us so in the second half we resorted to plan B we have to keep the ball one, two, or three and probably kick the ball behind the defence.



"Is good to have a point here. Going home, we will look at what we have to work on and make sure that we stand firmly and strongly against Karela at home which we are going to win," he added.



Kotoko sits top of the summit with 44 points.



Asante Kotoko will host Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend in a crunchy fixture of week 22 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.