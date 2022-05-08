Prosper Narteh and Samuel Boadu are my juniors - Thomas Duah

Ashanti Gold Thomas Duah

Ashanti Gold head coach, Thomas Duah, believes he is entitled to the same or greater respect as his "juniors" Samuel Boadu and Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Duah said he began coaching before Boadu, who manages Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, but he is underappreciated.



He claimed to have more experience than the two, but he needs the same level of support that they are currently receiving, to be successful as well.



“People have forgotten how long I have been in this job. You cannot select three (best) Ghana Premier League coaches without adding my name,” Thomas Duah told Kumasi-based OTEC FM.

“Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker and coach Kassim Mingle of Bechem United are those I started with.



“Coach Prosper Narteh, Samuel Boadu, and others are my juniors. What I need is support. Just give me the credit I deserve when Ashgold win any game and stop tagging my team with betting”, he concluded.



Duah has been with AshantiGold since 2020, working as an assistant coach and caretaker manager. He is now their permanent coach and is doing a great job.