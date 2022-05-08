0
Menu
Sports

Prosper Narteh and Samuel Boadu are my juniors - Thomas Duah

Thomas Duah Assist 610x400 Ashanti Gold Thomas Duah

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ashanti Gold head coach, Thomas Duah, believes he is entitled to the same or greater respect as his "juniors" Samuel Boadu and Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Duah said he began coaching before Boadu, who manages Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, but he is underappreciated.

He claimed to have more experience than the two, but he needs the same level of support that they are currently receiving, to be successful as well.

“People have forgotten how long I have been in this job. You cannot select three (best) Ghana Premier League coaches without adding my name,” Thomas Duah told Kumasi-based OTEC FM.

“Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker and coach Kassim Mingle of Bechem United are those I started with.

“Coach Prosper Narteh, Samuel Boadu, and others are my juniors. What I need is support. Just give me the credit I deserve when Ashgold win any game and stop tagging my team with betting”, he concluded.

Duah has been with AshantiGold since 2020, working as an assistant coach and caretaker manager. He is now their permanent coach and is doing a great job.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow
Some joined Nollywood for prostitution, untrained ones pay for roles – Veteran actor
Bawumia, Kan Dapaah, Ayorkor Botchway, IGP, others mourn with Tobinco
Free SHS increasing Ghana's unemployment challenge - Asantehene
GhanaWeb's correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga wins Malaria Excellence Award
MoMo users in Kumasi draw up ways to avoid E-Levy charges
A Plus reveals what Kwame Despite told him at a recent meeting
If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors
Former GNPC boss Dr K.K. Sarpong to be sworn in as Offinso Paramount Chief
Related Articles: