Prosper Narteh explains why Kotoko humiliated Goldstars

Asante Kotoko maul Gold Stars 5-0

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Ogum Narteh has disclosed that his side managed to put five goals past Bibiani Gold Stars because they created more chances in the game



According to Ogum, Gold Stars gave his players more room to operate in defense despite playing so well at the center of the pitch.



He noted that his players also put in enough effort to earn the maximum points at the Baba Yara Stadium despite being without their captain Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu.

“The performance was okay, we were able to create the spaces. They came too high on us some of the times, left a lot of spaces behind them and we were able to send a lot of balls behind them to create those chances to score," Prosper Ogum stated.



He added "playing Goldstars, a very good side, tactically drilled side, especially in the middle of the park. Scoring 5 against them tells the work rate the gentlemen put in the game. The determination, discipline with which they approached this game."



Kotoko came into the game on the back of a defeat to Hearts of Oak in the President’s Cup and a draw with Bechem United but managed to seal their biggest victory of the season.



Two goals from Cameroonian international, Mfegue Omgba and one each from Augustine Agyapong, Franck Mbella Etouga and Samuel Boateng wrapped three maximum points for the Porcupines.



