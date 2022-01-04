Prosper Narteh gifts Asante Kotoko players GHs4,000 for beating Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and his players

Kotoko beats Aduana Stars in Dormaa

George Mfegue becomes first Asante Kotoko player to score in Dormaa



Asante Kotoko are on top of the GPL



Asante Kotoko SC has reported that their head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh on Saturday gifted his players four thousand Ghana cedis for beating Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



According to asantekotoko.com, Dr. Prosper Narteh promised to gift the players the aforementioned present if they are able to beat Aduana Stars in Dormaa, and the gesture was in fulfillment of that pledge.

George Mfegue and Richmond Lamptey scored to seal the three points for the Porcupine Warriors in their match week 11 encounter at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



Prior to the game, the Reds had recorded five draws and six defeats in 11 league visits to the NAB Park.



"I believe in rewarding hard work", Prosper Narteh said as he handed the money to captain, Abdul Ganiyu in the team bus. "You worked so hard and stayed disciplined throughout the game.



"As I promised you before the game, I am giving you the GH₵4000 as a show of my appreciation for what you have done. Continue making me proud and I would also keep showering you with money," Dr. Prosper Narteh told Kotoko news.