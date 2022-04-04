Prosper Narteh hails versatile Justice Blay after Kotoko beat King Faisal

Asante Kotoko's Justice Blay and King Faisal captain, Richard Akrofi

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh, has lauded Justice Blay for exhibiting impressive performance against King Faisal while playing in an unusual position.



Blay replaced suspended Ismail Ganiu at the heart of defence and ensured that the Reds kept a clean sheet against their city rivals, winning 1-0 at home.



Speaking after the game, Prosper Narteh said the midfielder demonstrated that he is a utility play.



"It’s a clear indication that Blay is a multi-functional player; he can play in several positions as a centre back, as a defensive midfielder, and as an offensive midfielder," he said during a pitchside interview with StarTimes.

He added that Blay together with other midfielders like Mudasiru Salfu and Mohammed Sherif gives him options with their versatility.



"So he gives me options on the field like that of Mudasiru [Salifu] and Sherif [Mohammed] – these players also give me options in the middle of the park."



Prosper Narteh also pointed out that the former Medeama player has had a challenging time since joining the club in January 2021, however, he is happy the player settled in well in the unfamiliar role.



"I’m happy for him. He’s not had a good time since joining us probably coming in late and he’s yet to pick it to the game model, but then today playing him as a centre back having the confidence in him and him proving himself that he is capable of doing it, I’m happy for him and I’m happy for the team too."



Imoro Ibrahim's freekick goal in the opening five minutes of the Kumasi derby was enough to secure Kotoko the win.



The Porcupines have extended their lead at the top ten after Aduana failed to beat WAFA.

Asante Kotoko lead the table with 49 points after 23 matches.







