Prosper Narteh is just like Pep Guardiola - Christopher Nettey

Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey, has said Kotoko manager, Prosper Ogum Narteh's coaching tutelage is the same as Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.



The right-back asserted that Ogum's preference for players with good movement draws parallels to Pep.



Speaking with Angel FM, Nettey said he noticed Ogum's coaching aptitude after the gaffer's first training session.



“We heard a lot before his appointment, but our first impression of the senior players after our first training session informed us that he is a brilliant coach and will help us. I've been to Academy before so it was easy for me to see...”

He continued that the training routines of Ogum are comparable to Pep Guardiola's.



“How good he was, his training regimes can be compared to what we see from Pep Guardiola because he likes mobile players who move with or without the ball, he is just like Pep,” he added.



Prosper Narteh Ogum was appointed head coach of Asante Kotoko in September 2021, signing a two-year contract with the Reds.



In his first season, he led the team to the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title, finishing 13 points ahead of the runners-up.



The victory also means that the league's record-holders have completed their eight-year quest for league glory.



