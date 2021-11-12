Prosper Narteh makes four changes in Kotoko lineup to face Bibiani Gold Stars

Asante Kotoko coach Proper Narteh celebrates with players

Source: ghanaweb

• Richard Boadu starts for Kotoko

• Prosper Narteh makes changes in the line-up for Gold Stars clash



• Asante Kotoko visit Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun's Park



Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh has made four changes to his squad that defeated Bechem United last weekend as the team prepares to face Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dun's Park this afternoon.



New signings Richard Boadu, Maxwell Agyemang and Isaac Oppong are all set for a full debut while Andrews Appau returns to the starting eleven for the first time this season.



Agyemang replaces captain Ismail Ganiyu who has been called up to the Black Stars with Appau also replacing Mubarick Yusif in the heart of defense.