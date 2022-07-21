0
Sports

Prosper Nartey Ogum quit as Asante Kotoko coach

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Asante Kotoko SC head coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum has resigned from his post after a crunch meeting with the club’s Board of Directors, Dailymailgh.com understands.

The former WAFA gaffer has parted ways with the after a meeting with the board and the technical committee Wednesday 20th June, 2022.

He guided the Porcupine Warriors to win their first Ghana Premier League trophy since 2013 in the 2021-22 season.

He was expected to lead the Reds in their 2022-23 CAF Champions League campaign after emerging as the winners of the just-ended Ghana top-flight campaign.

According to information available to Dailymailgh.com, Prosper Narteh Ogum has been contacted by the newly promoted team Samartex FC for the upcoming season to take over as head coach.

