Prosper Nartey to join Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman

Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum is reportedly edging closer to joining Sudanese side Al Hilal Omdurman after deciding to ditch the Ghana Premier League champions.

Multiple reports in the local media have linked the former UCC lecturer with a move to the North African side.



According to the reports, his soon-to-be new club has started making inquiries about some players of Asante Kotoko.



There have been widespread media reports that the former WAFA coach has resigned from his position although no official announcement has been made to that effect.



Reports had it that the coach had verbally communicated that he would not continue in his role as the head coach.

The coach is not impressed with the club's recruitment after flogging players in the squad that won the league title.



Although the Board has denied his resignation, there are palpable issues that need to be resolved at the club as all is not well.



Prosper Nartey joined Kotoko at the start of the 2021/2022 season and helped the club secure their 25th Ghana Premier League title.