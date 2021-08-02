'Proud father' Bukom Banku takes his son through boxing lessons

Boxer, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku

Only a few things make successful fathers proud than their children taking after them and choosing the career path which elevated them to successful heights.

As aptly put by the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele, it is the dream of every father to have at least one of their kids follow their career path.



“It’s a great feeling when I sit back and watch them play in top clubs- I just feel good. I’m a proud father of these boys and I’m certainly grateful to God,” Abedi told AOIFootball.com.



This is possibly the reason why the man who touts himself as Africa's Mayweather will engage one of his sons in a public boxing bout.



A video that has been in circulation on social media captures Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku sparring with one of his sons.

Banku who claims his only defeat in professional boxing was his famous defeat to Bastie Samir took his son on a boxing journey and thought him lessons in pugilism.



Per his own account, Banku has over 14 children and he will be hoping that one of the will become a boxer and go on to win a world title for the country.



Watch the video below



