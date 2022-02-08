Proud father Stephen Appiah excited to see son play against Sulley Muntari

Muntari debuts in Hearts of Oak defeat to Olympics
Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has revealed the excitement his son, Rodney Appiah’s battle with Sulley Muntari in the Hearts versus Olympics game brought to his home.
Stephen Appiah’s son Rodney played against Sulley Muntari in the Mantse derby in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, February 6, 2022 where the Phobians lost 1-0.
Stephen Appiah couldn’t celebrate the moment alone as he took to his Twitter page to tell the world about how proud he was to have seen his son play against his former teammate on the same pitch.
"After playing with Sulley Muntari for many years it's a great JOY to see my SON Rodney Appiah playing against him," wrote Stephen Appiah on Twitter.
Sulley Muntari and Stephen Appiah shared the Black Stars dressing room for close to a decade and played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments (2006 & 2010).
Though Stephen Appiah has retired completely from football, Sulley Muntari made his return to active football last after a three-year break.
The former AC Milan midfielder has signed a one-year contract with Accra Hearts of Oak.
