Proving doubters wrong motivated me to win GPL title - Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu says proving doubters wrong motivated him to win the Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians won the title with one game left to play in the 2020/21 football season.



Hearts had their season turned around by coach Boadu, who joined the club before the start of the second round of the campaign from Medeama SC.



"It was a difficult decision accepting the Hearts of Oak job. Some people saw me as inexperienced because I haven’t managed a lot of clubs."

"They said I cannot [achieve success] and that motivated me. I proved to them that it is not about the number of years spent on the job that matters, but the ability to deliver," Boadu told 3Sports.



After going several years without major silverware, the Accra-based side has finally broken the 12-year jinx, having last won a major trophy in 2009.



Meanwhile, in the MTN FA Cup, Hearts of Oak have paired with Elmina Sharks in the quarter-finals.