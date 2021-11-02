'Publish match-fixing report now' - Ebusua Dwarfs to GFA

Ebusua Dwarfs FC

• Ebusua Dwarfs have requested for the match-fixing report between Ashantigold and Inter Allies

• Defender Hashmin Musah scored two intentional own goals in the said game



• Dwarfs might benefit directly if Ashantigold are found guilty and they are relegated as a result of that



Ghanaian giants Ebusua Dwarfs have written to the Ghana Football Association through their lawyers to publish the report from its investigations on the alleged match-fixing scandal between AshantiGold and Inter Allies.



Ashantigold and Inter Allies were suspected to have played a match of convenience on matchday 34 in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The game ended 7-0 in favour of Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports stadium but the intriguing thing about the game happened in the second half when defender Hashmin Musah decided to score two intentional own goals.

Dwarfs who have been relegated to the Division One League after finishing the 2020/2021 16th on the table and will stand to gain if Ashantigold is relegated as a result of the match-fixing scandal have written to the GFA to publish the report so they can know their stands.



Below is the full letter of Ebusua Dwarfs to the GFA:



“We write further to our letter dated 29th October 2021 titled “UNLAWFUL INCLUSION OF ASHANTI GOLD AND INTER ALLIES IN PREMIER LEAGUE” which drew your attention to the unlawful inclusion of Ashgold and InterAllies in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League and Division One league in patent breach of GFA regulations. We are inclined to believe that the GFA in good faith will cooperate with us.



As club members of the Association, you may be aware that our right to information concerning the running of the association is not a matter of controversy. You may also know or ought to know that the charges preferred by the GFA Prosecutor in the ongoing case is of enormous public interest and any opaqueness in its handling may result in putting the Football Association on a ruinous path.



It is in the light of this that we make the following demands:

1) Request that you furnish the Offices of the Dwarfs FC certified true copies of the Report of investigations into the suspected match-fixing between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies which is a subject matter of disciplinary enquiry by the GFA.



2) Request that you furnish the Offices of the Dwarfs Football Club the Disciplinary Committee Report of the enquiry into the suspected match-fixing between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies and or progress report of the said Disciplinary Enquiry OR:



3) An explanation of why the said report has not been made available despite the promises by the FA to have made the outcome of the enquiry available before the beginning of the Premier League.”