Puma teases new Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup

The reported new Black Stars jersey

According to reports, Ghana’s Black Stars will be wearing new strips from German kit manufacturers PUMA at the 2022 World Cup.

Images of the new jerseys for both the home and Prematch jacket have been circulating online, purported to be the official jersey to be used by the team at the Qatar World Cup.



The kit, created using Puma, facets a shiny and desirable white format with a red, gold, and green stripe sample on both sleeves, a Puma logo on the right side of the chest, a black star on the chest and the GFA logo on the left part of the chest front.



The prematch jacket, on the other hand, is fashioned in all red with a hint of white yellow zip and Puma logo on the right side of the chest, a GFA logo on the left chest

Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.



The Black Stars begin their campaign at the tournament against the 2016 European champions at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022.