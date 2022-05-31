0
Menu
Sports

Puma teases new Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup

WhatsApp Image 2022 05 30 At 1.26.22 PM.jpeg The reported new Black Stars jersey

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

According to reports, Ghana’s Black Stars will be wearing new strips from German kit manufacturers PUMA at the 2022 World Cup.

Images of the new jerseys for both the home and Prematch jacket have been circulating online, purported to be the official jersey to be used by the team at the Qatar World Cup.

The kit, created using Puma, facets a shiny and desirable white format with a red, gold, and green stripe sample on both sleeves, a Puma logo on the right side of the chest, a black star on the chest and the GFA logo on the left part of the chest front.

The prematch jacket, on the other hand, is fashioned in all red with  a hint of white yellow  zip and Puma logo on the right side of the chest, a GFA logo on the left chest

Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

The Black Stars begin their campaign at the tournament against the 2016 European champions at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto
Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details
I lost after paying GH¢1,000 to each delegate – Asare Bediako
Agyapong once spoke about govt officials who own state lands
Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions
Cabinet rejects price-control mechanism - Gabby hints
Gunshot wound exposes runaway armed robber
How Ben Ephson wrongly predicted another election in Ghana
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011