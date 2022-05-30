Puma trends as Ghanaians react to prices of official Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup

A photo of the reported new Black Stars jersey designed for the 2022 World Cup

Black Stars players arrive in Ghana ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Ghana to play Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic in June 2022



Thomas Partey ruled out from Madagascar and Central Africa Republic games



New jerseys of the Black Stars designed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have surfaced online and fans are loving them.



The Black Stars of Ghana’s current home-kit is features white, grey, and some shades of black on the arms.



However, the new home jersey does not have most of the elements used on the current one. The new home jersey has the Black Stars in the middle of the Purma and the Ghana Football Association logo.



Also, the sleeves and the neck of the jersey have been designed in the Ghana national colours.

It was made with 100% recycled polyester with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep the players dry and comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and beyond – no matter the time, pitch or place.



The price of the jersey as advertised on the puma is 70 euros whiles the pre-match jacket is priced at 80 euros.



See photos of the new Ghana jersey in the post below:





Puma's 2022 national team kits were officially unveiled this morning. This is Ghana’s new home kit



Via Footy Headlines pic.twitter.com/6VOjupZxDN — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 30, 2022

New Ghana home shirt for 2022/23. Puma site says “coming soon”????????



You like? pic.twitter.com/EdOd0XM59k — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) May 30, 2022