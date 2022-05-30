Puma trends as Ghanaians react to prices of official Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup

Black Stars players arrive in Ghana ahead of AFCON qualifiers
New jerseys of the Black Stars designed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have surfaced online and fans are loving them.
The Black Stars of Ghana’s current home-kit is features white, grey, and some shades of black on the arms.
However, the new home jersey does not have most of the elements used on the current one. The new home jersey has the Black Stars in the middle of the Purma and the Ghana Football Association logo.
Also, the sleeves and the neck of the jersey have been designed in the Ghana national colours.
It was made with 100% recycled polyester with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep the players dry and comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and beyond – no matter the time, pitch or place.
The price of the jersey as advertised on the puma is 70 euros whiles the pre-match jacket is priced at 80 euros.
See photos of the new Ghana jersey in the post below:
A photo of the New Black Stars jersey designed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar— *Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) May 30, 2022
What do you think about the reported new Black Stars jersey pic.twitter.com/QMaMSBCq9R
Puma's 2022 national team kits were officially unveiled this morning. This is Ghana’s new home kit— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 30, 2022
Via Footy Headlines pic.twitter.com/6VOjupZxDN
Reports— Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) May 30, 2022
New Puma ????????Black Stars home kits. pic.twitter.com/9itrGya3wr
New Ghana home shirt for 2022/23. Puma site says “coming soon”????????— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) May 30, 2022
You like? pic.twitter.com/EdOd0XM59k
New puma Black Stars home jersey for the #Qatar2022 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/DbMDHJDcZv— King Eben (@King__Eben) May 30, 2022
Puma has released the new kits for Ghana, Italy and all countries they have contacts with ahead of 2023.— Evans Gyamera-Antwi (ASHES) (@ashesgyamera) May 30, 2022
Ghana, in particular, will use theirs for 2022 Fifa World Cup to be staged in November in Qatar pic.twitter.com/w29rg3ut36
This jersey is not different from the 2019 kit Puma produced for the Black Stars. Absolutely nothing new about this jersey. While other brands are bringing out great designs, Puma are just serving us with retros. pic.twitter.com/TO3WSp9a14— Nii Adama (@josephadamafio) May 30, 2022
