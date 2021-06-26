‘Put your phones down and rest’- Opoku Nti advises Kotoko players ahead of Hearts clash

Ghanaian football legend, Samuel Opoku Nti has advised Asante Kotoko players to maintain absolute focus ahead of their crucial league clash against bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

The two giants clash on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in a Ghana Premier League title decider.



Both teams are locked on 56 points and are challenging for the title with 4 matches to go.



It’s widely expected that the winner of this game, will eventually win the title in what has been a very competitive season.



Opoku Nti who is a legend of Asante Kotoko has passed on some valuable messages to the playing body ahead of the game.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM, the man referred popularly as the ‘Lord of the Green Turf’ said “This game is quite historic-looking at the dynamics and I know both clubs will do everything to ensure they get a win.



“This game has the potential to cost a coach his job and also make fans label allegations of bribery against a player.

“Whenever we were set to play Hearts of Oak, I would thoroughly prepare for the game, because it’s that kind of match that offers several scenarios."



“My advise to the Kotoko Players is that they should stay away from unnecessary distractions and risk factors that can affect their chances of playing well."



“They should get enough rest to be fully fit. They need to get much sleep so they should put their phones down and rest,” he concluded.



Accra Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko will kick off on Sunday, June 27 at 3 PM GMT.



