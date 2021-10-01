Q&A with Edmund Addo; how he popped up in Moldova, his UCL experience, the Black Stars and more

Edmund Addo

Edmund Addo has suddenly become a common name on the lips of many a football fan in Ghana due to his remarkable performances in the UEFA Champions League for Sheriff Tiraspol.

He played a key role in getting the side to qualify for the Champions League and has been instrumental in their journey so far; beating Red Star Belgrade, Dinamo Zagreb, Shakhtar Donetsk and rounding it up with an amazing 2-1 win over almighty Real Madrid.



Who is Edmund Addo? How did his career start? Where does he come from in Ghana and how did he get to the top of European football?



These and many more can be found in our exclusive interview with the young midfielder below:



FootballMadeInGhana will be represented by FMIG while Edmund Addo will go with the initials EA.



Enjoy our exclusive interview below:



FMIG: Hello Edmund. Thanks for your time and congrats on your performance in the UCL so far.



EA: Hi. It’s a pleasure talking to you and thanks for congratulating me. I hope to do better than what you have seen so far.



FMIG: Which part of Ghana do you come from and where did you start playing football?



EA: I come from the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. Precisely, Korle Gonna. I started playing football with Mighty Cosmos. It’s a colts club at Korle Bu.

FMIG: Which clubs did you play for in Ghana before moving out?



EA: I played and trialled for several clubs such as Aduana Stars, Bechem United, Attram De Visser and my mother club Mighty Cosmos.



FMIG: How come none of these sides saw the huge talent in you which you are now showing to the world?



EA: Well, maybe they felt I was just wasting my time. Maybe they didn’t believe in me.



FMIG: How did you get to Europe to start playing football?



EA: I was scouted through the ArthurLegacy Scouting Tournaments. That was the breakthrough. That was the beginning of God answering my prayers.



FMIG: Any challenges encountered in Europe with your career?



EA: Hmm [pauses and smiles]...A lot. I faced a lot of challenges as a fresh player in Europe including the weather, language, salaries, coaches decisions and choices but now am used to the system and very focused on my career. I don’t have such challenges any longer.



FMIG: How many clubs have you played for in Europe and where will you say is your best club?

EA: Professionally, I played for FK Senica and I am currently with FC Sheriff Tiraspol. My Current team is my best club now.



FMIG: You were part of those who qualified Sheriff Tiraspol to the UEFA CL. How did you feel after that qualification?



EA: Well I felt very happy, glad and favoured by God to be part of FC Sheriff’s UEFA Champions League history.



FMIG: You are one of the few Ghanaian players to have played in the UEFA CL. How proud are you with this achievement?



EA: Oh! I feel good and blessed as well. It’s every players’ dream to play in the UCL. So am really excited. I consider myself a lucky player. Wow, you are just telling me about this but if I’m part of the few who have travelled that far, I should be happy.



FMIG: You helped your side to beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in your first game. Is that the biggest game of your career?



EA: At that time, yes it was. But definitely, there can’t be any bigger game than playing against Real Madrid. I enjoyed playing against Real Madrid.



FMIG: Every player obviously plays for bigger opportunities. Where do you want to be in the next few years?



EA: Wow! In the next few years, I want to be among and with the biggest clubs in Europe. I also want to see myself playing for my childhood club Manchester United.

FMIG: Your appearance in the UEFA CL has made you a talking point in Ghana. Have you been following Ghana football?



EA: Yes I do I follow my country’s football because of friends and colleagues participating.



FMIG: Which team do you support in Ghana?



EA: Well in Ghana I support the best team which will emerge victorious at the end of every season.



FMIG: So you support Hearts? They just won every club trophy in Ghana.



EA: [Giggles] … well, I support the best.



FMIG: Every player dreams of playing for their national team. Do you also have the same dream?



EA: Well if I get the chance, why not? I’ll be fine though if I don’t the chance. It will depend on my performance.



FMIG: In recent times, some players have declined playing for the Ghana national team. Why do you think when some players play in Europe, they don’t want to play for their national teams?

EA: Wow! For that, I don’t know for them. I can’t think for them. If I were the one, perhaps I could give some reasons.



FMIG: What do you want to achieve this season in football?



EA: Definitely I want to win awards for myself and club. I want to win the league title or finish in a good position. Will love to finish in a good position in the UCL and any individual award will also be good.



FMIG: Thanks for your time Edmund. We are much grateful for this interview.



EA: You are always welcome. I have enjoyed this ‘convo.’ Please let me take this opportunity to thank the management of ArthurLegacy Sports and CEO Mr. Oliver Arthur for believing in me and also giving me the opportunity to show the world what I have in me as a footballer, and also not forgetting the management of Mighty Cosmos my colts club. Thank you.



FMIG: It’s a pleasure Eddie. We’ll have time for a proper one-on-one since you are a bit engaged now. Take care and get ready for The Big Interview.



EA: I’ll always be ready. See you.