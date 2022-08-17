0
QPR coach Owen Coyle praises Crystal Palace loanee Malachi Boateng

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

QPR boss, Owen Coyle, praised midfielder Malachi Boateng after a fine performance against Partick Thistle and Celtic last week.

The aggressive midfielder made his debut against Ange Postecoglou's Scottish champions before helping the Spiders get their first three points of the season against Partick Thistle.

“I spoke to Dougie Freeman the sporting director at Crystal Palace and I said ‘I am convinced Malachi can help us and we can help him," Coyle said.

“That is why for me these loan deals are win-win scenarios. Malachi comes in and does well for Queen’s Park and take it to the next stage,"

“Crystal Palace do genuinely have high hopes for him and that was the reason for the loan,"

“As we do we know some contacts. We will not stop there. I think before the window closes I am looking to add another three players but they have to be the right type of players,"

“Malachi Boateng is 20 and I am not saying we won’t be averse to going and getting a really experienced leader, because we are a very very young team," he added.

“It might be that I need one of those types to come in and have those leadership skills. In the main it will be young and talented players that we think we can help,”

The midfielder was brought up to speed during a bounce game against Celtic before making an impact in the win against Partick Thistle, according to Coyle, who also explained how registration concerns prevented Boateng from playing against Ayr in the league,"

“Mal played the game and he was terrific. The midfield was Aaron Mooy, James McCarthy, James Forrest and Liel Abada were wide,"

“Giorgos Giakoumakis was through the middle and Carl Starfelt and Christopher Jullien also played. Tony Ralston played at right-back and Alexandro Bernabei played left-back with Benji Siegrist in the goal,"

“Mal held his own and I have to tell you as Ange’s teams play, they were at full throttle. They were bang at it,"

“Mal came out and stood up to it. My frustration was not having him for Ayr, but what we have seen today he will continue in that form,"

“When you come from a different country and you are not sure about it, one thing is to watch and another is to be in the midst of it,"

“Fair play to Thistle as they played well, but it didn’t phase the kid. He stood up, got his tackles in, passed and moved the ball when he had to.

“That is the type of boy he is. He will continue to get better. Long may it continue,” he concluded.

