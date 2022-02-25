QPR set to give attacker Albert Adomah fresh contract

Albert Adomah

Ghana's Albert Adomah is set to receive a new contract from Queens Park Rangers in recognition of his outstanding performances for the club as their chase promotion.

Adomah joined QPR in January 2020, committing to a two-year contract that has only a few months left on it.



Since then, the winger has played in 63 games for the R's, scoring four goals and assisting eight times for Mark Warburton's side.



The 34-year-old has also proven to be a huge fan favorite.

Football League World believes that QPR are now contemplating offering Adomah a new contract in order to extend his stay at the club beyond the summer of 2022.



Adomah has scored twice and assisted three times this season in the Championship, guiding QPR to a solid position in the play-off battle.



Warburton's team are presently fourth in the standings after a 1-1 draw with Hull City over the weekend, in which Adomah started.