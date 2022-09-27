Qatar 2022: Ghana needs players with the heart to perform on a big stage – Coach Sarpong

Black Stars in a group photo

Former Ghana assistant coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong wants coach Otto Addo to make his selection of players for the 2022 FIFA World Cup based on merit.

According to him, the mundial is a huge platform, and only players with the heart to perform on the big stage should make Ghana’s final squad that will be assembled for the tournament.



“Selection must be done on merit and those who have the heart to perform. On a bigger stage like the World Cup, it is only players who have big hearts who must be encouraged to play,” Coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong told Graphic Online.

The former Black Stars assistant coach added, “The truth is that Ghana has names who are playing well outside but currently don’t have a team which is near competitive. These friendly games will ultimately turn out positively for a team in the World Cup.”



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana will have a tough task to deal with in Group H. In the group stage, the Black Stars will face off with the national teams of Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.