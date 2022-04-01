Qatar 2022: Let's market Ghana - Mark Okraku Mantey

Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey

Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey is optimistic about Ghana’s tourism opportunities going into the World Cup Qatar 2022.

He said Ghana will gain psychologically from the qualification to Qatar which will later lead to income for the country.



“I think we will benefit psychologically. Psychological benefit will bring money over the years,” he opined.



The Deputy Minister was quick to highlight the fact that the country’s aim in Qatar is to market it.



Speaking with the GBC Breakfast Show Mr. Okraku Mantey said, the country will grow revenue if efforts are put in place in the right direction.

“As we go to the World Cup, we want to go and sell Ghana on the map. It is up to us to punch in and sell Ghana. We are now going to strategize (to map up) a plan for Ghana,” he cataloged.



Mr. Okraku Mantey cited an example of Dubai Expo as a profit-oriented venture. So as the World Cup approaches so Ghana should endeavor to do same, explaining his position.



“Dubai Expo’s main objective is to sell Dubai to the whole world. It is the image that is given to the whole world,” he opined.