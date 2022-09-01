0
Qatar 2022: Support Black Stars with insurance packages – Foh-Amoaning to GFA

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: www.etvghana.com

Former Chairman of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to set aside insurance packages to carter for the Black Stars squad heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At the maiden e-Sports Summit organized by e.tv Ghana on the topic; “Financing the National Team; The Bonus and Appearance Fee Structure and its Sustainability,” it was revealed players who suffer injury after playing for the national team have to care for themselves or by their club teams, with the FA paying no attention to them and their injuries.

“Part of the support to the Black Stars ahead of Qatar 2022 should include insurance packages. The boys should not care for their injuries by themselves or by their clubs only, but the GFA should do that.

"The sponsorship packages for the players should include support from insurance companies,” he told Ohene Bampoe Brenya at the maiden e-Sports Summit organized by e.tv Ghana on the topic; “Financing the National Team; The Bonus and Appearance Fee Structure and its Sustainability.”

Mr. Foh-Amoaning advised the GFA and the insurance sponsors to also communicate to players the amount allocated to players as insurance and how they can assess the support. “If they boys know this then they will not charge the country a $100,000 as appearance fees.”

The maiden e-Sports Summit is a thought leadership dialogue that brought together industry experts, stakeholders, civil society groups to discuss the topic: “Financing the National Team; The Bonus and Appearance Fee Structure and its Sustainability.”

Panelists included Fred Pappoe, Moses Foh-Amoaning, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe and ex-Black Stars player Agyemang-Badu who shared useful perspectives to influence national policy on the subject.

Also present were a cross section of sports policy influencers; including the Ghana Supporters Union, celebrated Sports journalists, and a hosts of others.

The event which was a fusion of entertainment and knowledge sharing was moderated by host of Happy Sports and Head of Sports for e.TV Ghana Ohene Bampoe Brenya, was held at the Accra City Hotel.

The event was emceed by Raymond Nyamador host of eSports Live on e.tv Ghana and Co-host of Happy Morning Show.

