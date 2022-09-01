1
Menu
Sports

Qatar 2022: Support Black Stars with insurance packages – Foh-Amoaning to GFA

Black Stars 5678909876 The Black Stars of Ghana

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Former Chairman of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to set aside insurance packages to carter for the Black Stars squad heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At the maiden e-Sports Summit organized by e.tv Ghana on the topic; “Financing the National Team; The Bonus and Appearance Fee Structure and its Sustainability,” it was revealed players who suffer injury after playing for the national team have to care for themselves or by their club teams, with the FA paying no attention to them and their injuries.

“Part of the support to the Black Stars ahead of Qatar 2022 should include insurance packages. The boys should not care for their injuries by themselves or by their clubs only, but the GFA should do that. The sponsorship packages for the players should include support from insurance companies,” he told Ohene Bampoe Brenya at the maiden e-Sports Summit organized by e.tv Ghana on the topic; “Financing the National Team; The Bonus and Appearance Fee Structure and its Sustainability.”

Mr. Foh-Amoaning advised the GFA and the insurance sponsors to also communicate to players the amount allocated to players as insurance and how they can assess the support. “If they boys know this then they will not charge the country a $100,000 as appearance fees.”

The maiden e-Sports Summit is a thought leadership dialogue that brought together industry experts, stakeholders, civil society groups to discuss the topic: “Financing the National Team; The Bonus and Appearance Fee Structure and its Sustainability.”

Panelists included Fred Pappoe, Moses Foh-Amoaning, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, and ex-Black Stars player Agyemang-Badu who shared useful perspectives to influence national policy on the subject.

Source: happyghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Related Articles: