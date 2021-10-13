Qualifiers: Ghana defender Alexander Djiku to miss crucial Ethiopia clash due to suspension

Alexander Djiku has been ruled out of Ethiopia game

Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac will have to plan without Alexander Djiku for next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

This is because the centre back has been suspended for the crucial game according to the rules of the qualifiers after picking two yellow cards in the doubleheader against Zimbabwe this month.



The centre-back was involved last Friday when the Black Stars thumped the Warriors 3-1 in Cape Coast and also featured today in the narrow 1-0 victory.



In both matches, the defender picked up cautions and as a result must serve a one match suspension in the upcoming games.

Djiku hence will not be available for selection when Ghana takes on Ethiopia in the next 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.



In the game that will be a Group G clash, Ghana must fight to win to have any chance of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar next year.



The defender is however expected to return for the final match in the qualifiers against South Africa.