Qualifiers: Ghana drops to second on Group G table after South Africa’s win against Ethiopia

Ghana defeated Zimbabwe 1-0

Ghana has dropped to second on the Group G standings of the Africa qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after South Africa defeated Ethiopia 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

Prior to the game in Johannesburg, the Black Stars had pipped the Brave Warriors of Zimbabwe by a goal to nil in Harare.



Courtesy of that win, Ghana climbed to the summit of the Group G standings temporarily until South Africa played its match.



With the Bafana Bafana winning the game against Ethiopia by a goal to nothing, they have reclaimed the top spot of the Group G table and are in a good position to secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



The results from the two matches today mean that it is either South Africa and Ghana that can progress to the final stage of the qualifiers.

It all comes down to the final two matches of Group G which will be played in the next international break.







