Qualifying for World Cup biggest achievement of my career – Jojo Wollacott

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana placed in Group H of 2022 World Cup

Portugal coach tips Uruguay as favorites to win Group H

Ghana make 4th World Cup appearance

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wallacott is over the moon after helping Ghana qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the fourth time.

The Swindon Town goalkeeper kept the post six times for the Black Stars in Ghana's journey to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar under both Milovan Rajevac and Otto Addo.

Jojo was exceptional, especially in the playoff games against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and to him, the willingness to make Ghanaians happy was his secret motivation throughout the qualifiers.

"I didn't realize before I went just how much expectation there is from the country and football is massive in Ghana, a lot of people follow it, so to deliver and make Ghana proud is the best feeling."

"It was probably one of the best feelings of my career," Jojo Wallacott said as reported by Joy FM.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and Korea Republic in the FIFA World and Ghana will begin the campaign with a game against the 2016 European Champions.



