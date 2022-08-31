Qualifying for the world cup is the biggest achievement for any FA - Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has stated that qualifying to play at the FIFA World Cup is the biggest achievement for any Football Association can boast of.

He explained that qualifying for the world cup gives the country international recognition, and it comes with more respect unlike any other tournament hosted by FIFA.



“This is the biggest achievement any member association can talk about. You can qualify for the u15, u17, u23 and the women but if you are absent at the Mundial believe me, you are nothing,” the GFA boss said at the congress held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.



“We shouldn’t take it for granted that we’ve qualified because this marks the beginning of a new era for Ghanaian football.



“When you qualify for the world cup, you are treated differently, for my colleagues who have been to Qatar, you’ve had a feel of it and you belong to the big boys,” he added.



According to him, Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup brought a lot of issues, which included the Anas documentary which hampered the development of football in the country.

He said, “2018 we were absent, then we had problems with Anas video, then everybody started to forget about Ghana but Ghana is a superpower in football at least in Africa and we deserve to be there and we made it.”



Ghana qualified to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria in the playoffs.



The Black Stars will play Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the world cup which commences in November.



JNA/BOG