7
Menu
Sports

Queen Maha: See elegant photos of Abedi Pele's wife as she turns 54

Maha Ayew H Maha Ayew is the wife of Abedi Pele

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wednesday, August 10, 2022, marks the birthday of Maha Ayew, the wife of legendary Ghanaian and African footballer Abedi Ayew Pele.

Maha who has a Lebanese heritage was born on August 10, 1968, is celebrating her 54th birthday, a day after marking her 35th wedding anniversary with Abedi Ayew Pele.

Maha and Abedi Pele married in 1987 when the former Black Stars captain was playing in the French League for Olympique de Marseille.

Out of her 35-year-old marriage with Abedi Pele, three children have been produced, two of them are popular footballers.

Her two sons, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew play for Qatari-based Al- Sadd and Crystal Palace in England respectively, and the only daughter in the family, Imani Ayew works as a model.

Maha's two sons have scored 42 goals in 188 appearances combined for the Black Stars.

Check out some of her photos with her family in the post below:









View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:



JE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
Related Articles: