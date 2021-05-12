Queen speech today: State Opening of Parliament 2021 speech by Queen Elizabeth II

Queen's Speech, dey part of di UK goment biggest ceremony - State Opening of Parliament

Queen Elizabeth II don announce, as part of di annual State Opening of Parliament event, some new bills and reforms from di UK goment programme for next year.

30 bills with pledges to overhaul the asylum system and reform planning laws in England.



Di message wey di monarch read na wetin dem also dey call Queen's Speech, and e dey part of di UK goment biggest ceremony - State Opening of Parliament.



Dis year own no too big like former years own because of Covid. So di lawmakers and pipo wey go dey inside Westminster no go too plenty.



Queen Elizabeth comot today for public event, for di first time since di funeral of her husband Duke of Edinburgh.



UK home secretary Priti Patel for March 2021 defend di asylum bill say di purpose na to stop "serious organised criminal gangs" wey dey use illegal way to bring pipo enta UK. And say na those same gangs dey comot "serious violent crimes" for di UK.



Her Majesty say: "We go quick put plans in place to make sure say immigration system dey fair, make United Kingdom borders stong and go make criminals wey wan follow dangerous and illegal journeys to tink twice."

Ms Priti bin also say di goment go try counter lawyers wey dey epp block deportation for dia clients, local tori bin report.



And finally UK goment no go lodge illegal immigrants and asylum seekers inside luxury hotels again.



35,099 asylum request na im UK get last year (by March 2020) and na Albania and Iraq apply pass. Applicants from countries like like Nigeria and Ghana no dey reach 1,000 per year.



For di oda bills wey di Queen mention, follow di full tori on BBC News.



