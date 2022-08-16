Quincy Owusu Abeyie: The talented footballer who became a musician

GhanaWeb Feature

Talk about pacey and skillful players who have played for the Black Stars in the last two decades and Quincy Owusu Abeyie’s name will come up for mention.



Born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 15, 1986, Quincy Owusu Abeyie started his journey to become a professional footballer in the youth team of Ajax in 1993.



At the age of 16, young Quincy left his country of birth to continue his career in England after joining the U-18 team of Arsenal in 2002.



After just a season in the youth team, then Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger promoted 17-year-old Quincy Owusu Abeyie to the first team and that put the spotlight on him.



It was around the same time that he was invited to play for the Netherlands U-21 team where he made 7 appearances and scored a goal.

Quincy made only 5 appearances at Arsenal in his three-year stay in the senior team as it was difficult to penetrate the famous "Invincibles" team built by Arsene Wenger.



He left Arsenal to sign for Spartak Moscow on a four-year deal in 2006 but couldn't cement a place in the Russian team as he was loaned four times during his time in Moscow.



Quincy Owusu Abeyie played for 10 different clubs after leaving Arsenal in 2006 thus becoming a journeyman like most Ghanaian players who once featured for some of the top teams in the world.



His journey in the Black Stars begun two years after leaving Arsenal and he featured in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana where he scored in the third-placed game against Ivory Coast.



He made 18 appearances for the Black Stars and scored twice from 2008-2011 but not much was heard about the winger for years until his announcement that he had switched from football to do music.

Many believe that Quincy has music in his DNA because of his cousin Sway who is a rapper based in England.



He adopted Blow as his stage name after releasing his first EP in 2020 titled 'New Chapter.



Quincy Owusu Abeyie is now a full-time musician after retiring from the game on July 1, 2020, after parting ways with Dutch side SV Robinhood Amsterdam.



Check out some of Quincy's songs and photos in the post below:









Author: Joel Eshun