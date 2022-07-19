0
RB Salzburg sign Ghanaian youngster Moses Ayidem on five-year deal

Moses Ayidem Moses Ayidem plays for West African Football Academy

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

FC Red Bull Salzburg has completed the signing of Moses Ayidem from the Ghanaian side West African Football Academy.

Ayidem joins the club on a five-year deal after successful negotiations and passing his medical.

The 18-year-old was one of the standout players in the Ghana Premier League for WAFA who suffered relegation last season.

He scored one goal in 18 appearances for the Sogakope club in the just-ended 2021-22 Ghana Premier League.

The forward won the Man-of-The-Match award five times last term 2021-22 with wonderful performances for the relegated side.

He’s touted as one of the biggest talents in Ghana and is expected to become the next big star to be made by the Academy team in the near future.

