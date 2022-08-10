RC Kadiogo: All you need to know about Kotoko's CAF Champions League opponent

RC Kadiogo will clash with Asante Kotoko in CAF Champions League first round

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko have been paired against Burkinabe side, Rail Club de Kadiogo in their CAF Champions League preliminary round.

The two-time CAF Champions League winners visit Kadiogo for the first leg on September 09/11 before hosting the West African side in Kumasi on September 16/18 2022.



The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Botswana or the Congolese side, AS Vita Club.



Founded in 1967, Rail Club du Kadiogo is a Burkinabe football and basketball club based in the capital city of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou.



Nicknamed Les Faucons, RC Kadiogo had to wait for 35 years after the club was founded in 1967 to win their first Burkina Faso Premier League title in the 2004/2005 season.



RC Kadiogo has added three Premier League titles to their trophy cabinet after winning their first in 2005 to take their tally to four trophies in the Burkina Faso Premier League (2004-2005, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2021-22).



The Les Faucons have also won two Coupe du Faso (1994, 2012) and one Burkinabe SuperCup in 2012.

They play in front of a 25,000 crowd at the Stade de Kadiogo in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.



RC Kadiogo have never won the CAF Champions League nor have they gone past their preliminary round in their 55 years of existence.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







JE/KPE