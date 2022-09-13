RC Lens target Alexander Djiku to replace injured defender

RC Lens could look to sign Alexander Djiku from Strasbourg as a replacement for Jonathan Gradit who looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after his injury against Troyes over the weekend.
According to reports in France, the Ghana defender is one of Lens’ main targets and could make a move for him in the January transfer window.
Djiku is under contract until 2024 and would not be against leaving Strasbourg, as he came close to joining German side Hoffenheim in the summer transfer window.
In the event of no agreement for the Ghanaian, the Northerners would have set their sights on Kiki Kouyaté of FC Metz.
The Black Stars defender is one of the highly-rated centre-backs in France and has made seven appearances this season, scoring one goal.
His move to Hoffenheim fell through because a German intermediary agency tried to take a cut of the deal's commission.
- Osman Bukari praised for scoring a stunning goal in Serbian derby
- Nico Williams hopes hopes win over Elche will spur club on to beat Rayo Vallecano
- Midfielder Kwaku Frimpong excited to join English side Dartford on loan
- Thomas Partey returns to training ahead of Brazil friendly
- Solomon Asante records hat-trick of assists as Indy Eleven beat Birmingham in USL
- Read all related articles